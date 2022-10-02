Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks face off on Sunday for a battle to stay relevant. Both teams currently sit at 1-2 after a tough loss in Week 3. If either team can make it to 2-2, they’ll be looking like they can truly contend for a Wild Card spot in a shaky NFC. But fall to 1-3, and fans are going to start thinking about the NFL Draft in October, and no one wants that.

Recently, this has been a one-sided affair between the two teams. The Seahawks have won four straight in this matchup, with Detroit’s latest win over Seattle coming all the way back in 2012. It was just nine months ago that the Seahawks really took it to Detroit in a 51-29 lopsided affair.

Of course, this is not the same Seahawks teams the Lions have seen for the past decade. Gone is the Legion of Doom. Gone is Russell Wilson. Gone is Bobby Wagner. Pete Carroll... still there.

And to be truthful, each of these franchises seem to be headed in opposite directions. The Lions are an up-and-coming team that has a lot of national analysts intrigued both by the way they compete on Sundays and the way they are team building. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have hit the reset button, and are trying to find out if they can keep the identity of their successful teams of the past.

So who wins on Sunday? Here’s what we’re predicting:

Hamza Baccouche (3-0):

Jerry Mallory (3-0): 27-23 Lions

Morgan Cannon (3-0): 34-24 Lions

Kellie Rowe (2-1): 27-24 Seahawks

Jeremy Reisman (2-1): 31-24 Lions

Ryan Mathews (2-1): 27-21 Lions

Kyle Yost (2-1): 31-28 Lions

John Whiticar (1-2): 24-16 Lions

Alex Reno (1-2): 24-21 Lions

Erik Schlitt (1-2): 31-24 Lions

Mike Payton (1-2): 28-17 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-3): 22-22 Tie

Now let’s see your predictions. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section.