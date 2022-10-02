Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks face off on Sunday for a battle to stay relevant. Both teams currently sit at 1-2 after a tough loss in Week 3. If either team can make it to 2-2, they’ll be looking like they can truly contend for a Wild Card spot in a shaky NFC. But fall to 1-3, and fans are going to start thinking about the NFL Draft in October, and no one wants that.
Recently, this has been a one-sided affair between the two teams. The Seahawks have won four straight in this matchup, with Detroit’s latest win over Seattle coming all the way back in 2012. It was just nine months ago that the Seahawks really took it to Detroit in a 51-29 lopsided affair.
Of course, this is not the same Seahawks teams the Lions have seen for the past decade. Gone is the Legion of Doom. Gone is Russell Wilson. Gone is Bobby Wagner. Pete Carroll... still there.
And to be truthful, each of these franchises seem to be headed in opposite directions. The Lions are an up-and-coming team that has a lot of national analysts intrigued both by the way they compete on Sundays and the way they are team building. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have hit the reset button, and are trying to find out if they can keep the identity of their successful teams of the past.
So who wins on Sunday? Here’s what we’re predicting:
Hamza Baccouche (3-0):
Jerry Mallory (3-0): 27-23 Lions
Morgan Cannon (3-0): 34-24 Lions
Kellie Rowe (2-1): 27-24 Seahawks
Jeremy Reisman (2-1): 31-24 Lions
Ryan Mathews (2-1): 27-21 Lions
Kyle Yost (2-1): 31-28 Lions
John Whiticar (1-2): 24-16 Lions
Alex Reno (1-2): 24-21 Lions
Erik Schlitt (1-2): 31-24 Lions
Mike Payton (1-2): 28-17 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-0-3): 22-22 Tie
Now let’s see your predictions. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section.
Who wins?
Lions
Seahawks
