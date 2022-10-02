Detroit Lions Week 4 inactives: 4 starters on offense unavailable

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field, and there weren’t any surprises after the team ruled five players out on Friday and a sixth player downgraded to out on Saturday.

The Lions made several roster moves this week. They placed safety Tracy Walker on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending his season. Signed three players from the practice squad including linebacker Anthony Pittman, as well as offensive lineman Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle. They also waived tight end Shane Zylstra and guard Drew Forbes in corresponding moves. Additionally, they elevated wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander for Week 4, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

Swift is expected to be replaced by Jamaal Williams, who is coming off his second multi-touchdown game of the season. Look for Williams to have a solid day against a suspect Seattle run defense.

With St. Brown and Chark unavailable, the Lions will likely turn to Kalif Raymond in the slot and Quintez Cephus at WR-X. Josh Reynolds, who is also dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to start at WR-Y, while Kennedy and Alexander will come off the bench.

Jackson has been replaced by Skipper at left guard the last two weeks, and with his signing to the active roster, that is expected to happen again in Week 4. The Lions starting offensive line, from left to right, should be: Taylor Decker—Skipper—Frank Ragnow—Evan Brown—Penei Sewell.

Cominsky’s role as a sub-package pass rusher will likely be filled by Austin Bryant, who stepped into the role last week.

Seibert will be replaced by Eberle, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday, as the team’s placekicker. Eberle has just one NFL start but he was five of five on extra points and two of three on field goals in that game, connecting on a field goal from 51 yards, with his only miss coming from 52 yards.

Taylor is the Lions final inactive and the team’s only healthy scratch. As a defensive lineman, his lack of ability to contribute on special teams has likely led to this move.

Seahawks inactives:

CB Artie Burns

CB Justin Coleman?

S Joey Blount

G Phil Haynes

WR Dareke Young

DT Myles Adams