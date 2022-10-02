Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are already hobbled in Week 4, but they still enter Sunday as favorites over the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, when the line opened last Sunday, they were six-point favorites. Now, after D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DJ Chark—among others—have been declared out, that line has plummeted to just three points.

Still, where the Lions were the most deep is where they were hit by injury. So, in theory, the Lions could be okay at wide receiver with Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond. Those three have been productive with the Lions at one point over the last year. And on the offensive line—where the Lions will be missing two starters—Detroit has been dealing with injuries there all season and have managed to keep their head above water. With a lackluster Seahawks pass rush, they may not be a huge issue anyways.

So can the Lions come out on top despite some really bad injury luck? Come hang out with us during the first half of Sunday’s game to follow the action.