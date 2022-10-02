Lions vs. Seahawks live score updates, highlights, drive-by-drive analysis

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks come into Week 4 looking to pull themselves back to .500. Both suffered tough losses last week, dropping from 1-1 to 1-2.

The Seahawks are in the midst of a transition. Not only is Russell Wilson now playing in Denver, but over the years, Seattle has lost so many players who once defined this franchise. Richard Sherman is long gone. As is Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. And most recently, Bobby Wagner was cut in a cap-saving move and is now playing for one of the Seahawks’ biggest rivals is the Los Angeles Rams.

Stiil, this is a well-managed team and is hardly ever a pushover. They may not be playing the best football as of late, but they’re going to give their opponent hell each week.

And that will undoubtedly be a challenge for a Lions team that is far from full health. Detroit will be missing its top three offensive weapons in D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, still have two injured starters on the offensive line, and lost their defensive captain last week when Tracy Walker suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

But if the Lions have truly turned a corner and are a gritty team capable of overcoming adversity, Sunday is a great day to show it. On paper, they still may be the better team, and with a rowdy Ford Field crowd expected, they should still have a very good chance to pull back to an even 2-2 by the end of Sunday.

We'll be tracking all of the action live from Ford Field.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred, giving the Seahawks the first opportunity to strike. Detroit pulled a surprising lineup change on defense, starting rookie Kerby Joseph at safety, filling in for Tracy Walker, who tore his achilles last week. Prior to Sunday, Joseph had not taken a single snap on defense.

The Seahawks dinked and dunked their way into Lions territory on the opening drive. Geno Smith picked up a critical third-and-7 with a 17-yard scramble pushing Seattle into field goal territory. A few plays later, Smith attacked the Joseph, who was in tight coverage against tight end Will Dissly but did not get his hands up, and Dissly scored from 17 yards out. 7-0 Seahawks.

The Lions offense did not respond well, with a quick three-and-out, but the Seahawks fumbled the ensuing punt after Malcolm Rodriguez jarred the ball loose.

Goff wasted no time in cashing in, finding a wide open T.J. Hockenson for a 32-yard touchdown strike. New kicker Dominik Eberle missed the extra point, though. 7-6 Seahawks.

The Lions defense continued its struggles, though. Smith found Tyler Lockett for 13 yards, then DK Metcalf for gains of 23 and 21 yards plus a roughing the passer penalty that put Seattle inside the 10-yard line just three plays into the drive. Two plays later, a designed quarterback draw worked to perfection and walked in untouched for an 8-yard touchdown. 14-6 Seahawks.

Detroit’s offense was about to counter with another three-and-out, but Dan Campbell dialed up an early fake punt and it worked:

Second quarter

Craig Reynolds kicked off the second quarter with a big 21-yard run. But the drive stalled from there. Detroit settled for a 49-yard field goal attempt and Eberle made amends with a make. 14-9 Seahawks.

Eberle kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving Seattle just want the Lions didn’t need—good field position. But a holding penalty and a nice blown-up screen from Rodriguez got the Seahawks behind the sticks and they eventually had to settle for a 56-yard field goal attempt, which Jason Myers nailed. 17-9 Seahawks.

Detroit turned the ball over on the next drive after Jared Goff found Kalif Raymond for a big gain over the middle, but rookie cornerback Coby Bryant punched it loose and the Seahawks recovered at their own 48-yard line.

Nice play by Coby Bryant pic.twitter.com/yOr06kocnq — nflchat.co.uk (@Nflchatcouk) October 2, 2022

The Seahawks struck quickly, with Smith finding Metcalf over Jeff Okudah for 55 yards down to the Lions 1-yard line.

The next play, Smith had a wide-open Noah Fant for one of the easiest touchdowns you’ll see. 24-9 Seahawks.

Goff pulled the Lions out of a hole, finding Tom Kennedy for a 28-yard gain after Detroit committed two holding penalties. As the half was running out, Josh Reynolds made a nice adjustment to a Goff pass, and took it 26 yards down to the 1-yard line.

Detroit ran three plays, but did not gain any yards. That left them with a fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line with only three second left. Campbell opted to go for it, and Jamaal Williams finally punched it on fourth down, but Eberle missed the extra point. 24-15 Seahawks.

Third quarter

Quite literally, the second half couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, as Goff threw a pick-six on the first offensive play of the half to rookie Tariq Woolen. 31-15 Seahawks.

Goff and company couldn’t make amends on the next drive. Though they were able to pick up a single first down, Goff took a sack on third-and-8 on the next set of downs, and Detroit punted it away—two possessions in the first four minutes of the second half with -7 points to show for it.

Smith went right back to attacking this Lions secondary, connecting with Metcalf for 26 yards. Then Penny took a draw for another 22 yards, marching their way deep into Lions territory after just two plays. The Lions stiffened up from there, though, as Seattle eventually settled for a 39-yard field goal, but Myers shanked it wide left.

The Lions got another hit to their receiving corps, as Quintez Cephus was announced as questionable to return with a foot injury. Regardless, the Lions went back to the ground, and Williams broke out a 50-yard touchdown after a vicious stiff arm. Detroit went two and a Jared Goff keeper brought the game back to one score. 31-23 Seahawks.