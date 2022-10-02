‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Chiefs at Buccaneers

The season is still young, but this edition of ‘Sunday Night Football’ features two teams looking to rebound from their first bump of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both sit at 2-1 following their respective Week 3 losses. The Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers is a low-scoring affair, with Tampa Bay mustering a mere 12 points. As a whole, the Buccaneers offense has faltered to start the season, scoring 19, 20, and 12 points in their first three games. Thanks to their stout defense, however, the Buccaneers remain above the .500 mark.

The Chiefs enter Week 4 on a different trajectory than the Buccaneers. Kansas City blew out the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, dropping 44 points in the desert. They came back to earth the following week, but still emerged victorious over the Chargers. Week 3, however, was a shocking upset at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Losing 20-17 was tough pill to swallow for the Chiefs, and this week’s game will be a bounce back opportunity, albeit a tough one. The Buccaneers have the top-rated defense—can the Chiefs rekindle their dangerous offense?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium—Tampa, FL

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com