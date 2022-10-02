The Detroit Lions string of bad luck with injuries continued in Week 4, as a few more players got dinged up during their game with the Seattle Seahawks, with one being potentially troublesome.

Entering the game, the Lions were without wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, who both missed this contest with ankle injuries. In their place, the Lions turned to Quintez Cephus to replace Chark, and a combination of Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond to shoulder St. Brown’s role.

In the third quarter, Cephus went down with a foot injury, was quickly escorted to the locker room, and was eventually downgraded to out. Following the game, coach Dan Campbell said he didn’t know enough about the injury at that time.

“Cephus, I’m not sure,” Campbell said. “He could be a little longer, but I don’t know what that is. I don’t know how bad that is yet.”

At roughly the same time that Campbell was addressing the media, Cephus was spotted leaving Ford Field in a walking boot. Now, this is surely a precautionary measure, as he is likely headed for more tests in the coming days and the team will want to protect his foot in the interim.

Last season Cephus broke his collarbone, then injured his hip this past training camp, but each time he has been able to bounce back quicker than expected. The Lions will surely be hoping he will be able to have a quick turnaround once again.

A few other Lions players suffered injuries but most returned to action during the game. Amani Oruwariye injured his neck but only missed a series. Kalif Raymond told me in the locker room that he “got the wind knocked out of him” after a big hit, and he also returned to the game with little time missed. Right guard Evan Brown was injured late in the game, and while he didn’t return, he said in the locker room that he was “fine” and would be ok moving forward.