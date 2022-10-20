The Detroit Lions limped into the bye week after finally getting blown out by the New England Patriots, showing that all of those moral victories might have been truly hollow. Despite getting shut out in Foxborough, though, the offense is still legit and can hopefully bounce back after the week off.

Fantasy managers will be hoping the same cannot be said about the defense. With the Dallas Cowboys expecting Dak Prescott to return, basically every fantasy option should be considered against the depressing Lions defense. Points have been free-flowing thus far, and there is little indication that should change anytime soon.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Cowboys bold player predictions?

My answer: Detroit has its own injury questions, with D’Andre Swift hoping to come back after sitting out the next two weeks. However, much of the bye week had to be spent continuing to lean into Jared Goff and the passing game. Despite the terrible performance in New England, Goff is still a QB1 on the season and should produce a QB1 effort against Dallas, despite its success against quarterbacks thus far.

While Prescott should be a nice boost to a passing game that has been limited under backup Cooper Rush, my attention turns once again to the running back position. The Lions have been run all over this season, and that is a great sign for both Cowboys rushers. I have both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard getting into the top 24 running backs this week.

Your turn.