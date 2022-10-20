The Detroit Lions have released their Thursday injury report and they took the practice field without starters DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Charles Harris. The Lions are potentially returning a few depth players at edge rusher, which could soften the blow if Harris is unable to play, but losing two starting wide receivers would be a big blow to the offense.

Reserve lists

Players in the 21-day evaluation window

EDGE Josh Paschal (sports hernia, PUP): Day 16

CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL, PUP): Day 16

The general consensus has been that Jacobs has a chance to return to the active roster for this weekend’s game but things weren’t as clear if Paschal would be ready. Based on some comments from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s comments on Thursday, Paschal’s return could be sooner rather than later.

“Well, there’s a number of things (we can do to improve our pass rush),” Glenn said. “We’ll get some guys back, (John) Cominsky will be back. (Josh) Paschal will be ready. Being able to use Aidan (Hutchinson) in other spots, allowing him to have some freedom to do some things also.”

Will Paschal’s return be this week? We will likely find out on Saturday.

No practice on Wednesday

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Josh Reynolds (knee)

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

EDGE Charles Harris (groin)

CB Bobby Price (knee)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

After listening to coach Dan Campbell on Wednesday, the arrow seemed to be pointing down for Chark returning from injury, and after a second missed practice, along with requiring a walking boot, he is very much in danger of missing this Sunday’s game.

DJ Chark in a walking boot at team facility. Said it’s mostly a precaution to help him get back from ankle injury as fast as possible. No surgery required right now, but sounds like he could miss multiple more games — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 20, 2022

Chark spoke to local reporters on Thursday about being in a walking boot, which he started wearing earlier this week.

“We just taking it day by day,” Chark said. “But this kinda helps with the comfort level. It’s not mandatory at all. But I figure if we going to accelerate this process by any means, take any precautions that I can so I can get back out there. Like I said, sooner than rather than later.”

At this point the timeline for his return is unclear, and Chark wasn’t sure if being placed on injured reserve is on the table. However, it does not appear surgery is being considered.

Reynolds missing a second practice is also concerning, especially considering he is dealing with a new injury (knee) and not the one he previously played through (ankle). If neither he nor Chark can play, the Lions will be forced to turn to Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy to start.

Nelson has not practiced or played since Week 4, and his continued absence from practice is not a great sign. His dozen or so snaps as a sixth offensive lineman had been an impactful cog in the run game that would be missed if he can not play.

Harris was injured in practice two weeks ago today, and if he is not able to play, the Lions will be tasked with shifting around their defensive front. As noted above, the return of Paschal and/or Cominsky would help a ton.

If Price and/or Melifonwu are unable to play this weekend, it would be a blow to their secondary depth but an even bigger blow to the Lions special teams unit.

Limited practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

LB Chris Board (knee) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

CB Will Harris (groin)

Swift getting a second practice under his belt is an encouraging sign for this return to game action. How much he would be able to play is still to be determined, but getting him back in any capacity would bring back a spark to the rushing attack.

Ragnow’s injury is still limiting him but he looks on track to start against the Cowboys.

Cominsky’s return would be a huge addition to the Lions pass rush, as noted above.

Board missed Wednesday’s practice but was able to return on Thursday. As one of the best special teams players in the NFL, having him available would be incredibly helpful for the third phase of the game.

Harris started over Amani Oruwariye in Week 5, but his lingering injury could open the door for the veteran to push to regain his starting job.

Full practice

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle)

LT Taylor Decker (personal) — returned to practice after being absent on Wednesday

St. Brown stacking positive practices is a great sign considering the wide receiver injuries elsewhere on the roster. What originally looked like a bonus return from injury, now looks like a must-have situation.

Decker took Wednesday off for personal reasons but was back in Allen Park on Thursday and practicing. As a veteran, Decker probably doesn’t need many practice reps to play, but against the No. 1 pass rush in the NFL, they certainly will help.

Cowboys injury report

