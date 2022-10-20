‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 expert picks: Saints at Cardinals

The last two “Thursday Night Football” games have been a bit rough to watch, so Amazon is surely looking forward to getting some excitement back on their streaming platform in Week 7 when the 2-4 New Orleans Saints take on the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints are being coy about who they plan to start at quarterback in this game (most expect Andy Dalton), but they’re also dealing with a bunch of injuries on offense, including star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Look for New Orleans to lean heavily on Alvin Kamara if they want to stay in this game offensively.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are also without their top wide receiver, Marquise Brown, but returning star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will certainly help soften the blow, even if he isn’t fully involved. Trading for Robbie Anderson could also be a big help for quarterback Kyler Murray, but he’s also not likely up to speed on their playbook. At the end of the day, the Cardinals offense looks very much in flux at the moment.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have made some minor adjustments to the betting line this week, but are consistently and currently favoring the Cardinals by a field goal or less. The POD staff is split on this one, with the slight majority leaning toward the Cardinals on both the moneyline and spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.