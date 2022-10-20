Fear not Detroit fans, it’s more than likely the Lions are gonna pull this one off Sunday.

Detroitlions.com columnist Mike O’Hara looked over the records and found that since 2012, the Lions have a 7-2-1 record in the week following the bye. This also includes a five-year winning streak. Here’s the record:

O’Hara also included some highlights from each game, check that out here. Sonhow will the Lions fare this year?

As of Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has finally been cleared to play after suffering a fractured thumb in Week 1. It looks like he’s expected to start against the Lions this Sunday.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott asked if he is starting Sunday “I am” says he won’t wear a brace. Might wear KT tape, might not but no limitations on grip, etc pic.twitter.com/23hCnxWDAe — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2022

Also on the Lions’ radar is defensive star Micah Parsons. The linebacker continues to emerge as a leader, tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL with six heading into Week 7.

Lions OC Ben Johnson: Micah Parsons "might be the best defensive player in the NFL right now and it's not just him." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 20, 2022

For a preview, our very own Chris Perfett joined our pals over at Blogging the Boys to get the lowdown.

This is not a visual medium, but please understand I tried my best to discuss the Lions and when @rjochoa mentioned 2014 I flipped the double bird. Qualified listening experience. https://t.co/nt68VzVztk — Chris Perfett (@chrisperfett) October 20, 2022

And onto the rest of your notes.

Updated projections from the ESPN Football Power Index indicate the Carolina Panthers have a 23% chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Lions are right there though — they have a 22.8% chance of getting it.

Really interesting look at the *projected* draft order from the ESPN FPI:



1. Panthers

2. Lions

3. Bears

4. Texans

5. Steelers

6. Seahawks (Denver)

7. Commanders

8. Eagles (New Orleans)

9. Seahawks

10. Texans — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 20, 2022

As the search for a suitable kicker reaches 10 candidates, Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp defends Detroit’s actions, which of course included letting Matt Prater go.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was asked about the Lions going through 10 kickers since last year. He had *a lot* to say. pic.twitter.com/x59R7DGHnF — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 20, 2022

Penei Sewell and his family awarded the inaugural Sewell Strong family grant to the Downtown Boxing Gym, even inviting some kids to their a Polynesian luau fundraiser.

Another big check courtesy of a Detroit Lion. Aidan Hutchinson was awarded the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy for being the defensive player who made the biggest impact on his team. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The award also includes a $25,000 donation to Michigan’s general scholarship fund.