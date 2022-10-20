 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: History shows Lions usually win the game after the bye week

The odds are in the Lions’ favor.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

Fear not Detroit fans, it’s more than likely the Lions are gonna pull this one off Sunday.

Detroitlions.com columnist Mike O’Hara looked over the records and found that since 2012, the Lions have a 7-2-1 record in the week following the bye. This also includes a five-year winning streak. Here’s the record:

O’Hara also included some highlights from each game, check that out here. Sonhow will the Lions fare this year?

As of Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has finally been cleared to play after suffering a fractured thumb in Week 1. It looks like he’s expected to start against the Lions this Sunday.

Also on the Lions’ radar is defensive star Micah Parsons. The linebacker continues to emerge as a leader, tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL with six heading into Week 7.

For a preview, our very own Chris Perfett joined our pals over at Blogging the Boys to get the lowdown.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Updated projections from the ESPN Football Power Index indicate the Carolina Panthers have a 23% chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Lions are right there though — they have a 22.8% chance of getting it.

  • Penei Sewell and his family awarded the inaugural Sewell Strong family grant to the Downtown Boxing Gym, even inviting some kids to their a Polynesian luau fundraiser.

  • Another big check courtesy of a Detroit Lion. Aidan Hutchinson was awarded the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy for being the defensive player who made the biggest impact on his team. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The award also includes a $25,000 donation to Michigan’s general scholarship fund.

  • Happy birthday to a legend!

