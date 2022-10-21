NFL Week 7 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 7 began with the Arizona Cardinals beating the New Orleans Saints in what was a pretty even matchup through 27 minutes. But in the final two and a half minutes of the first half, the Cardinals punched it into the endzone and converted the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14. Then, two Andy Dalton pick-six’s later and the Cardinals were up 28-14 entering halftime, a commanding lead they would not relinquish.

The Detroit Lions are back on the schedule and are slotted in at their regular 1:00 time, but not on their regular station. This week, the Lions will shift to CBS as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at JerryWorld. The 4 p.m. ET game locally is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers on FOX. While the night game on NBC will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, for those looking to scout the Lions' Week 8 opponent (Dolphins).

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 7 schedule:

There are a surprising number of games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: