The Detroit Lions, fresh off their bye week, have a tall task ahead of them. The Dallas Cowboys are getting back their star quarterback Dak Prescott, and their already stout defense is playing at a high level. While Dallas may be licking wounds from a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, nothing in their game has diminished, and the Lions—with questions on both sides of the ball—are expected to be dearly tested on Sunday.

On our First Byte preview podcast, we brought in RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys to help us break down the matchup. We examine what will change for the Lions when defending Prescott, and what he can do to open up Dallas’ playbook that Cooper Rush couldn’t. We also go in-depth on the Dallas defense and try to figure out where you even begin to attack the Cowboys (ideally, on the ground, but you’re going to have to live with Micah Parsons and the pass rush at some point).

