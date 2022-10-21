I hope you enjoyed the bye week in your own way, but now, it’s time to get back on that horse. After a much-needed break in Week 7, the Detroit Lions head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys head into the Week 7 showdown with the Lions sitting at 4-2, despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Since then, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has filled in adequately, and Dallas is sitting with a 4-2 record through 6 games.

Their defense has been one of the best units in the league in the early portion of the year, and Prescott had successful surgery on his thumb the day after Week 1, and by all accounts, is on track to start on Sunday against the Lions. And while it isn’t what it was several years ago, Dallas’ ground attack is still formidable, with a strong offensive line and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard leading the way.

Certainly not the easiest matchup for the Lions out of the bye, but conversely—this would be a great time for this young Lions team to surprise some people, and begin turning their season around.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Cowboys would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: I feel like the answer is pretty obvious, but give me Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons in a Lions uniform. He would immediately make life easier for the rest of the defense. From the secondary not having to cover as long, to drawing double teams and attention, players like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill would have more one-on-ones. Parsons would be the game-wrecker that this defense currently does not have.

Hutchinson could be one of these players in the future, but right now, Parsons is someone you can count on to help get you off of the field on those “money” downs.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Cowboys’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.