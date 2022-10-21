Detroit Lions Jason Cabinda named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 7

The Detroit Lions 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jason Cabinda, continues to make an impact in local school districts in 2022 and has been named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 7.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is a great honor!” Cabinda said in an NFLPA statement. “I take great pride in my efforts to serve youth and try my best to be an inspiration to them.”

Cabinda has visited six schools so far this year, including two over the Lions bye in Week 6, focusing on learning through STEM and literacy programs. His next planned event is a virtual meet-and-greet where Cabinda will interact with over 100 different schools in the Detroit community, giving students a chance to ask questions and win prizes, such as Lions tickets.

“I truly believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and I want to show the youth of Detroit that we here at the Detroit Lions organization are their village,” Cabinda continued. “We want to see them achieve great heights in life by providing them with the resources, opportunity, and motivation they need to rise.”

The NFLPA recognizes a different Community MVP each week, identifying players who are “superheroes for their communities.” As part of the weekly honor, the NFLPA donates $10,000 to the player’s foundation or charity of their choice.

“He’s the type of guy that can change the world,” coach Dan Campbell said of Cabina on Friday. “He’s all heart. He puts his time, his focus, his money where his mouth is and he’s very dependable. And he is somebody, (that) if he can help somebody better themselves, and give them a better road, he’ll do that. He doesn’t do it for recognition, he does it because he truly cares. When you have good people like that, good things happen, and it’s for the right reasons.”

Cabinda, who signed a 2-year deal with the Lions back in February, is currently on the reserve/PUP list as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Lions are hopeful they’ll be able to return him to the field soon.