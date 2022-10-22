To the tune of 4-1 over the course of this young season, your boy is hot. The irony of it all is I never trail my own bets because of the weird juju I can’t help but feel a bet slip would radiate if I were to trail my own advice. Think about that: I do this for you and only you.

This week brings the return of Detroit Lions football, and while it might seem like this team is destined for another trip to the woodshed, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t without their own set of challenges—namely the reintroduction of Dak Prescott after missing the past five games with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Let’s take a look at the best bets you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What is Week 7’s best bet for Lions-Cowboys?

We’re not messing around here. I’m not going to lead you down a trail of story that ends with my favorite bet for Lions-Cowboys by starting with a completely non-related story like you just found a recipe online—although I do make a mean mushroom risotto.

Here’s the chef’s special for Detroit-Dallas: a three-leg, same-game parlay to get your palms itching in anticipation of some greenbacks.

Detroit total touchdowns - OVER 1.5

Dallas total touchdowns - OVER 1.5

Jared Goff UNDER 299.5 passing yards

Total odds: +115

The Lions are going to run the football until they can’t any longer, and it shouldn’t surprise when Detroit lines up ready to be physical against the Dallas defense after the week of padded practice they had leading up to this game. Like most Lions games, touchdowns will not be in short supply, and I feel fairly confident in Detroit coming off the goose egg they laid against New England in Week 5.

However, not a single quarterback has thrown for 300 yards against the Cowboys this season, and I don’t think the Lions group of pass catchers healthy enough to suit up for this game are going to help Goff make that happen this week.