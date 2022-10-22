After a bye week left to power wash a backyard, it’s time for the return of our Madden 23 simulations. If you haven’t taken part in our Madden simulations before, it works just as it sounds. Every Saturday morning, I kickstart a game of Madden, I adjust the lineups to look like what they may on Sunday (due to injuries), and then I let the computer control both teams and see what happens.

To make things fun and interactive for our live audience, I will narrate the game and answer any questions that you may have in our ongoing chat. You’ll also be able to wager channel points on the outcome of the Madden game, which can earn you rewards to redeem on our Twitch page.

It’s a fun time, and it’s significantly less depressing than the actual Detroit Lions (most of the time). So if you’ve got nothing to do in the leadup to college football, come join us!

What: Lions vs. Cowboys Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, October 22 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)