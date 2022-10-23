Lions vs. Cowboys: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Detroit Lions are desperate to right the ship after entering the bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. Lions coach Dan Campbell called the arrival of the early bye week a “blessing” for his team, which has been dealing with a myriad of injuries already.

“Normally when you think about the bye, you would love to have it right in the middle of the season, literally Week 10-ish, somewhere in there, but it couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” Campbell said a couple weeks ago. “I mean it actually is a blessing, and so it’ll be huge to have this bye next week because we will get a significant amount of our players back and very good players back. And so, it’s a blessing. The good Lord’s looking after us.”

Unfortunately for Campbell, the bye week didn’t turn out to be that much of a help to the team’s health. Despite the extra week off, Charles Harris has already been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver DJ Chark’s situation has declined, and now he’s on injured reserve. And now there’s an ESPN report out there that star running back D’Andre Swift will not return after missing the past two games.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys—who have not had a bye yet—are entering Sunday fully healthy. Most notably, quarterback Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his thumb after Week 1, is returning to play this week.

It’s a stroke of terrible luck for the Lions, but perhaps the bye has also provided an opportunity for the coaching staff to fix the many problems that ail them. Additionally, the Lions are getting some players back, including cornerback Jerry Jacobs, rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal, and potentially defensive lineman John Cominsky.

Will that be enough to potentially pull off a big Week 7 upset? Here’s how to watch Lions vs. Cowboys.

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

TV: CBS

Week 7 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Cowboys by 6.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook