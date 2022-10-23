Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 7 at Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 7, taking on the Dallas Cowboys and hoping to respond after last game's shutout.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 7.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (3 + 2 injured)
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Justin Jackson (42)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Questionable — NOT expected to play
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time
Wide receiver (6 + 3)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — ankle, Not listed with an injury designation
- Josh Reynolds (8) — knee, Questionable
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Maurice Alexander (15) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- Brandon Zylstra (13) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- DJ Chark (4) — ankle, Ruled OUT — placed on injured reserve on Saturday
- Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 10
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return at any time
Tight end (3)
- T.J. Hockenson (88)
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell* (82)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Evan Brown (63)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
Injured/inactive
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (4)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)
- Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Questionable
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — activated from the PUP list on Saturday
- Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- Big DE — Demetrius Taylor* (52)
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Chris Board (49) — knee, Questionable
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Josh Woods (51)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Will Harris (25) — groin, Questionable
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jerry Jacobs (39) — activated from the PUP list on Saturday
- Bobby Price (27) — knee, Ruled OUT — placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Nickelback (3)
- AJ Parker (41)
- Mike Hughes (23)
- Chase Lucas* (36)
Safety (3 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- DeShon Elliott (5)
- JuJu Hughes (33)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — knee, Ruled OUT
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Michael Badgley (17) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Mike Hughes (23) and Jerry Jacobs (39) or Chase Lucas (36)
- Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
