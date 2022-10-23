 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 7 at Dallas Cowboys

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 7, taking on the Dallas Cowboys and hoping to respond after last game's shutout.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 7.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (3 + 2 injured)

Wide receiver (6 + 3)

Tight end (3)

  • T.J. Hockenson (88)
  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

Reserves

  • OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
  • G — Logan Stenberg (71)
  • G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

  • OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
  • RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

  • Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
  • Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Questionable
  • Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — activated from the PUP list on Saturday
  • Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
  • Big DE — Demetrius Taylor* (52)
  • Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT
  • Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • Alex Anzalone (34)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
  • Chris Board (49) — knee, Questionable
  • Derrick Barnes (55)
  • Josh Woods (51)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Nickelback (3)

  • AJ Parker (41)
  • Mike Hughes (23)
  • Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (3 + 1)

  • Kerby Joseph* (31)
  • DeShon Elliott (5)
  • JuJu Hughes (33)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — knee, Ruled OUT

Kicking team (3)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)
  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Mike Hughes (23) and Jerry Jacobs (39) or Chase Lucas (36)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

