Lions vs. Cowboys expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always seem to have an entertaining game between the two of them. Though the matchup has been a little one-sided as of late-the Cowboys have won four in a row—this rivalry has also produced some of the most memorable Lions victories in the modern day. Whether it be Matthew Stafford’s fake-spike game or the crazy 2011 matchup that featured two Tony Romo pick sixes at the hands of Lions legends Bobby Carpenter and Chris Houston, these games have been as entertaining as you could hope.

It sure doesn’t feel like we’re en route to another entertaining game this week, though. Despite coming off the bye week, the Lions (1-4) are still beat up, while the Cowboys (4-2) have a clean bill of health. That includes the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be returning to the lineup for the first time since Week 1.

The Pride of Detroit staff isn’t projecting much hope this week, either. Only one brave soul, Alex Reno, has picked the Lions to win this week. Not only that, but of the 10 staffers who picked the Cowboys to win, six has Dallas winning by more than seven points.

Here’s a look at our predictions:

Jerry Mallory (4-1): 31-23 Cowboys

Hamza Baccouche (3-2): 35-17 Cowboys

Morgan Cannon (3-2): 30-24 Cowboys

Kellie Rowe (3-2): 20-17 Cowboys

Ryan Mathews (3-2): 31-21 Cowboys

Kyle Yost (3-2): 31-24 Cowboys

Jeremy Reisman (2-3): 30-17 Cowboys

Mike Payton (2-3): 42-28 Cowboys

John Whiticar (1-4): 38-21 Cowboys

Alex Reno (1-4): 24-21 Lions

Erik Schlitt (1-4): 27-21 Cowboys

Chris Perfett (0-0-5): 17-17 Tie

You can see the rest of our Week 7 picks right here.

Now it’s your turn to pick Lions vs. Cowboys. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comments.