The immediate start to the 2022 NFL season was a “gritty” one for the Detroit Lions. Week 1 wasn’t pretty for the duration, but after facing multiple 17-point deficits, they nearly came back and won that football game. It didn’t take long after for them to notch their first win against the Washington Commanders, and the following two games were near wins as well. But then the Patriots game happened.

In an instant, this team went from the always resilient team we thought they would be, back to the team they were last year. And now, with many believing the Lions would win at least 7 games this year, that is looking like it could be their ceiling, if all goes well. Unless something changes, wins are going to be a lot harder to come by than expected.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

When will the Lions win their next game?

My answer: On the road against the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

The Lions come off of the bye week and are immediately rewarded with a 4-2 Dallas Cowboys team that is getting their franchise QB back. It’s very unfortunate, but if we get to see the Week 1 Lions that nearly came back and beat the Eagles, then it’s not impossible for this team to squeak out an upset. I’ll believe it when I see it, though.

Next week is a very winnable game in comparison. The Dolphins started out 3-0 and beat some very good opponents, but their last three games have been the complete inverse, losing by eight or more points to the Bengals, Jets, and Vikings respectively. The Lions will host the Dolphins at home and should have a decent chance in that one.

However, I think the Lions will continue their spiral downward until they meet the Bears. That is a very bad football team and one that the Lions should absolutely beat. If the Lions can’t at least give the Bears a fight, then it’s going to be a very long and ugly season.

Your turn.