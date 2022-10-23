The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and the injury bug continues to take its toll.

After placing starting wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive back Bobby Price on injured reserve on Saturday, reports from ESPN and NFL Network surfaced indicating that the Lions would also likely be without starting running back D’Andre Swift for this game.

Those reports were confirmed by the Lions when they released their inactives list, officially ruling Swift out. This will mark the third game in a row that Swift has missed.

The Lions made a few more moves this week. With Chark and Price shifted to injured reserve, the Lions made a corresponding move by activating cornerback Jerry Jacobs and rookie defensive end Josh Paschal from the PUP list. Additionally, they elevated wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (the brother of practice squad tight end Shane) and kicker Michael Badgley, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

EDGE Charles Harris (groin) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OT Matt Nelson (calf) — Ruled OUT on Friday

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

CB Will Harris (hip)

DL Michael Brockers

DL Demetrius Taylor

Swift’s absence will once again push Jamaal Williams into the starting lineup. Williams will likely shoulder the load but Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson should also get some work.

Charles Harris will miss his second game in a row but unlike last game they have more defensive end coverage this week—Paschal and John Cominsky return to the lineup—and will likely shift some players around to fill the void.

Brockers is a surprise inactive, especially with no listed injury, but he has not been playing well of late and the Lions will likely turn to some of their defensive ends—Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, and John Cominsky—to help out and work inside.

Harris started last game but exited early with a hip injury. He was limited all week but likely tested it this morning and it was determined that he was unable to play. Look for Amari Oruwariye or Jacobs to start in his place opposite Jeff Okudah.

Nelson will also miss his second consecutive game, and the team will call on Dan Skipper to assume the OT3 role. Skipper may be asked to step into the sixth offensive lineman role in power sets. The Lions used this formation 10-12 times with Nelson in the lineup, but last game, they only used it once with Skipper.

Melifonwu has been a back end defensive back, as continues to adjust to his move from corner to safety. His development has been slowed by multiple injuries, previously dealing with quad and hamstring injuries, and now an ankle is holding him back.

Taylor had shifted from interior defensive lineman to big defensive end, but with Brockers inactive you could have made an argument he could help out inside.

Cowboys inactives: