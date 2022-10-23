Lions vs. Cowboys live score updates, highlights, drive analysis

The Detroit Lions face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 NFL action. The Cowboys are trying to keep pace in a competitive NFC East, while the Lions are just desperately trying to show this thing is headed in the right direction.

Dallas will benefit from the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has missed the past five games with a thumb injury. The Lions, despite coming out of the bye week, are dealing with a ton of injuries still. On the offensive side of the ball, they’ll be without WR DJ Chark and running back D’Andre Swift. On the defensive side of the ball, they won’t have safety Tracy Walker or cornerbacks Will Harris and Bobby Price. The good news is that the Lions defense will be getting Josh Paschal, John Cominsky and Jerry Jacobs back.

The Lions bring the worst NFL defense to the table this week, but Detroit is hoping the bye week has cured some ailments. Not only are they getting the three aforementioned defenders back, but they are making more shakeups to the roster, including the benching of veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Will it be enough to give the Lions a shot at a big upset in Week 7 or will Dan Campbell’s Lions continue to struggle and go into November still winless on the road?

We’ll be providing live updates and highlights all throughout Sunday’s game. So if you can’t watch, just hang right here and continually refresh after the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter