Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown leaves game with concussion vs. Cowboys

It’s been a tough season for Amon-Ra St. Brown thus far. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury for the last few weeks of the season, and early in Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys, he took a big hit to the head on a receiver bubble screen. After appearing to stumble on the play, the officials escorted him off the field, and he went right into the sideline medical tent.

Shortly thereafter, the team announced that St. Brown was out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Under new concussion protocols, any time a player shows any signs of “ataxia,” which is balance or stability issues, they will not be permitted to re-enter the game.

“If a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol,” a joint statement from the NFL and NFLPA said earlier this month.

It’s a big blow to the Lions offense, which is already shorthanded with DJ Chark being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and Josh Reynolds limited with a lingering knee injury. Expect to see more of Tom Kennedy and potentially more Maurice Alexander to fill in for St. Brown and company.

We’ll be providing more live updates on St. Brown’s condition as we get more information from Arlington, Texas. Let’s hope for a relatively minor concussion for St. Brown.