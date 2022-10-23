‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Steelers at Dolphins

Offensive struggles highlight the two teams on “Sunday Night Football,” but with some promising young quarterbacks, all it takes is one game to change a team’s fortunes.

The Miami Dolphins started the season hot, but a string of questionably managed concussions to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa derailed their record. From 3-0 to 3-3, the Dolphins are hoping the return of Tagovailoa can stem the bleeding. The Dolphins have an explosive offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his top targets, but their scoring has been hampered as of late. Three-straight games with sub-20 points scored is not a recipe for success, especially with a defense still finding its footing.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are hoping their young quarterback can change their fortunes. Replacing Mitch Trubisky as starter, first rounder Kenny Pickett has had his share of ups and downs at the helm of the offense. Speaking of sub-20 point games, the Steelers have struggled to score above 20 points, with their highest-scoring game coming in Week 1, a 23-20 overtime victory. Pickett has shown flashes, but a concussion knocked him out of what would have been the first victory of his career. Having cleared the protocol, Pickett is back in action, but the offense needs to come to life to keep their season alive.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium—Miami, FL

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com