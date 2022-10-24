Mistakes and sloppy execution doom the Lions in Dallas

The Detroit Lions came out of the bye week and found themselves in curious straits: the defense showed flashes from an emerging young core, but the offense—once the highest scoring the entire NFL—couldn’t stop shooting itself in the foot, and there’s no sign of whoever gave them a 30-round magazine either.

While it’s another loss to tally for the Lions, there’s a few positives to take away, like the performance of Josh Paschal and Aidan Hutchinson, for one; already this makes it a lot less of a black mark than the Patriots game. Of course, this also brings new travails, like what’s going on with Jared Goff and his inability to secure the football.

On the latest edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we break down another frustrating afternoon, this time from the heart of Texas. We examine what’s plaguing this offense, make takeaways, observations, notes and all the rest. We also take a few moments to examine the schedule of the Lions, past and future, and explain how the first games have brand new light as we drive closer to the halfway point in the NFL season.

Thank you for your continued support of PODcast. Our Movember charity drive is coming up rapidly, so please be sure to be subscribed and follow us on Twitch so you can be a part of our annual acts of generosity.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.