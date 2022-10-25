 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Aidan Hutchinson’s says Cowboys performance was his best game yet

The rookie edge rusher feels he’s finally hitting his stride.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If there’s anything positive to take away from Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s most certainly Aidan Hutchinson’s monster performance.

Since his three sacks against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 — Detroit’s first and only win of 2022 — Hutchinson’s been a little quiet. But the addition of rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal gave him more flexibility and opportunities to shine, and shine he did. Hutchinson added another 1.5 sacks this Sunday, bringing his total to 4.5 through Week 7.

Sitting down with FOX 2’s Dan Miller, Hutchinson explained how defensive changes from Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn improved his game by making him feel comfortable more than anything.

“I felt like I was really back,” he said. “I felt like they had given me some more leeway and giving me more leeway to stand up and be able to use my instincts more. I was very comfortable — I felt like this was my best game yet from a technical standpoint.”

Hutchinson says getting down in three-point stance causes him to a lose quite a bit of field vision.

“To be able to stand up and kind of use my instincts, all the film that I’ve watched, I think that’s a big thing for me to have and I think them giving me the option to do it now is awesome,” he said.

If you want more details on Hutchinson’s big day, check out a breakdown from The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • “This team might be decent if it ever figures out how to get both sides playing well at once. Until then, though, we might see a few more headsets hit the turf.” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy takes a comprehensive look at Sunday, trying to make sense of it. ($)

