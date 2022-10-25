If there’s anything positive to take away from Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s most certainly Aidan Hutchinson’s monster performance.

Since his three sacks against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 — Detroit’s first and only win of 2022 — Hutchinson’s been a little quiet. But the addition of rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal gave him more flexibility and opportunities to shine, and shine he did. Hutchinson added another 1.5 sacks this Sunday, bringing his total to 4.5 through Week 7.

Sitting down with FOX 2’s Dan Miller, Hutchinson explained how defensive changes from Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn improved his game by making him feel comfortable more than anything.

“I felt like I was really back,” he said. “I felt like they had given me some more leeway and giving me more leeway to stand up and be able to use my instincts more. I was very comfortable — I felt like this was my best game yet from a technical standpoint.”

Hutchinson says getting down in three-point stance causes him to a lose quite a bit of field vision.

“To be able to stand up and kind of use my instincts, all the film that I’ve watched, I think that’s a big thing for me to have and I think them giving me the option to do it now is awesome,” he said.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes went to watch Oregon take on UCLA over the weekend. Notably on the Ducks — Penei Sewell’s brother, linebacker Noah Sewell.

Lions GM Brad Holmes attends Oregon vs. UCLA game, the first CFB game he’s attended in 2022 https://t.co/qUDjYKpKzD — The Lions Wire (@thelionswire) October 25, 2022

“I hate to say it because this seemed like such a fun, hungry group during Hard Knocks, but ... Dan Campbell’s team looks totally disjointed.” Unsurprisingly, the Lions have made this NFL.com list of the worst losses in Week 7.

Penei Sewell faced Micah Parsons on 12/32 pass blocking snaps yesterday. Stats show he gave up one pressure to Parsons, but on that play Goff was bailing deep and out of the pocket, hard to fault him too much.



Overall Sewell was impressive vs. one of the best — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 24, 2022

“This team might be decent if it ever figures out how to get both sides playing well at once. Until then, though, we might see a few more headsets hit the turf.” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy takes a comprehensive look at Sunday, trying to make sense of it. ($)

CBS Sports’ John Breech offers a harsh but fair grade for the Lions’ dismal performance.