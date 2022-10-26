Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We have two questions in our SB Reacts poll this week:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (asked weekly) Should the Lions make a move at the trade deadline?

In our weekly confidence poll, we have seen the results shift from high marks at the beginning of the season (95% and 99% after weeks 1 and 2), followed by mild concern (88% and 86%), saw the bottom drop out (47%) after being shutout by the Patriots, and then water found it’s level coming out of the bye week (69%).

Now, after another loss where we saw production flip sides of the ball, it’ll be interesting to see how fans react in this week's poll. Will confidence rise because we can now see both sides of the ball are capable? Or will the results decline as frustration within the fan base grows?

Ok, let’s switch to our second question:

Should the Lions make a move at the trade deadline?

The Lions have consistently shown a willingness to turn over every rock looking for ways to improve this roster. So when an opportunity to potentially acquire a player from a team looking to move on, general manager Brad Holmes is surely going to be on the phone making calls. Adding talent is always a priority.

At the same time, there are a few players on the Lions roster that may be available via the trade block. The two obvious options that may be considered are Amani Oruwariye, who went from starter to inactive in Week 5 (he did start in Week 7, but was that earned or due to injury?), and captain Michael Brockers, who has seen his snaps decline all season, then was a healthy inactive in Week 7. There’s also a case that T.J. Hockenson or D’Andre Swift (both under contract through 2023) could draw some attention from contenders if the price was right.

The biggest obstacle in roster movement for the Lions right now is their salary cap. Things are still fluid, as the numbers on Jack Fox’s extension and some other contractual moves have not been released, but the bottom line is, after the Halapoulivaati Vaitai restructure, the Lions have between $3 and $4 million in space—but they will need most of that to get through the remainder of the season.

If they want to “buy”, they’ll have to be frugal or find a way to clear more space. If they want to “sell” to gain space, will they get proper value? In our survey, give us your vote for what the Lions should do: Buy? Sell? Or simply do nothing?

