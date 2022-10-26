Lions mailbag: Is Detroit committed to Jared Goff long-term?

The discontent with Jared Goff’s play has only grown louder after the Detroit Lions quarterback has turned the ball over six times in the past two games. Not so coincidentally, the Lions offense has managed just six total points over those two games after averaging 35 in the first four contests of the season.

With the Lions barreling towards the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Goff seemingly regressing, many are assuming this is the year the Lions finally draft a first-round rookie quarterback for the first time since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

But do the Lions feel the same way? They have been publicly supportive of Goff, sometimes overly so. In fact, during a radio appearance this week, coach Dan Campbell essentially excused Goff’s poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys by pointing out the lack of receiving weapons he had.

“The shakeup in the receiver room, it’s not easy,” Campbell said. “I believe that’s not an easy thing.”

We discussed the topic on this week’s Detroit Lions mid-week mailbag podcast, and Erik Schlitt brought up an interesting point about one thing the Lions have not done to show their support for Goff.

Other topics this week include:

The impact of Josh Paschal on the defense

Which Lions players could be traded at the deadline?

Do the Lions still have coaches who may be NFL head coaches one day?

Julian Okwara’s future on the team

What are the Lions’ biggest needs going into 2023?

You can listen to all of our answers below:

