Lions WR Jameson Williams out ‘probably another month’ per Dan Campbell

It sounds like Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams won’t pay in November. On Wednesday, coach Dan Campbell provided another update on the rookie wide receiver out of Alabama.

“He’s put together a pretty good month, a real good month,” Campbell said. “And so, we feel like we’re going to have him before this season is out. It’s hard to say when that is going to be, I would say, at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game back in January, and the Lions have been taking his rehabilitation slow and steady. And even though the Lions have been dealing with injuries at the receiver position—DJ Chark is on injured reserve, Amon-Ra St. Brown is in concussion protocol, and Josh Reynolds is battling through a knee injury—Campbell said last week that they are not going to expedite their process with Williams just because of the injury situation.

“We’re not going to let that affect us,” Campbell said. “When he’s ready, then we’ll get him up and ready to go, but we don’t want to press that just because we have a number of injuries in the receiver room.”

The good news for Detroit is that St. Brown appears to be trending out of concussion protocol. After suffering a blow to the head against the Cowboys in the first quarter and being removed from the game due to the new NFL concussion rules, Campbell said he’s feeling well and will be on the practice field Wednesday.

“Saint is moving around a lot,” Campbell said. “He’s good. He’ll be out there running around today.”