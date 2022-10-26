Lions vs. Dolphins Week 8 TV map: Few nationally will see Detroit

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions will be on CBS. While last week, the Lions caught the No. 1 broadcast crew in announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, this week the announcers are set to be Andrew Catalon and James Lofton.

Additionally, while most of the nation was treated to Lions vs. Cowboys as the local game on CBS, this week’s game between the Lions and Miami Dolphins will almost exclusively be broadcast in the local markets only.

At 1-5, the Lions don’t have much of a national market to them, even after being the darlings of “Hard Knocks” this year. And while the Dolphins are out to a promising 4-3 start to the season, they are still six years removed from their last playoff appearance.

So, as you can see from the television distributed map below—as provided by 506 Sports—if your’e not in Michigan or Florida, the game is not going to be on your local CBS affiliate.

Of course, as always, you can catch the Lions outside of these locations if you have Sunday Ticket. Or if you prefer to just listen to the games, check our radio distribution post for all the areas you can catch the official Lions Radio Network.

If you’re in the Detroit market, you’ll also have the option of watching Cowboys vs. Bears on FOX during the 1 p.m. ET slate, and the late local-market game will be Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers.

You can check all of the games available in your neck of the woods by heading over to 506sports.com.