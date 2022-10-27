The briefly electric Detroit Lions offense has significantly slowed down, a big disappointment to fantasy owners. Injuries to Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift have not helped, but the play of Jared Goff has unfortunately reverted back to preseason expectations. The ceiling has fallen quite a bit and it is not even the halfway point of the season.

On the defensive side, there are still plenty of weaknesses that opposing players should be able to take advantage of. This week, the Miami Dolphins come to town with some true threats in the passing game. The setup is there for some big fantasy days, but managers should be wary of the game script as it might get out of hand quickly.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Dolphins bold player predictions?

My answer: This is the opposite of bold, but extremely hard to trust either Swift or St. Brown if they play. Starting players coming back from injury is always a risk, even if St. Brown seems to have a smaller knock from last weekend. The biggest reason for this caution is Goff, who does not have a good handle on the offense anymore. Opportunities to score are going to be scarce, and I do not trust any Lions starter to hit top-12 at their position.

The exact opposite is the case for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who have to be loving this matchup. Tua Tagovailoa finally makes his way to Detroit, only to be on the opposing sideline, and it might be a massive day that stirs up bitter feelings from the 2020 NFL Draft. While Miami might not even need to throw much in the second half, I think Hill and Waddle can both reach WR1 numbers on the week thanks to some long catch-and-runs to find the end zone.

Your turn.