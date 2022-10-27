The Detroit Lions have released their Week 8 Thursday injury report and the health of their offensive skill players continue to improve. Let’s take a closer look at the team’s latest practice from Allen Park.

No practice on Thursday

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

EDGE Charles Harris (groin)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

CB Mike Hughes (knee)

S DeShon Elliott (finger)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

Elliott missing a second practice is concerning for an already thin safety group. With Tracy Walker lost for the season the Lions are relying on ascending rookie Kerby Joseph. Now, if Elliot can’t go this weekend, the Lions would have to turn to JuJu Hughes or recently re-signed C.J. Moore to start.

Mike Hughes and Lucas missing back-to-back practices is also not a great sign for the Lions secondary depth, especially in the slot.

Nelson, Harris, and Melifonwu have missed the last two games and are dangerously close to missing a third unless they can find the practice field on Friday.

Limited practice

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) — in concussion protocol, expected to play

WR Josh Reynolds (knee) — upgraded

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) — upgraded

LG Jonah Jackson (neck) — upgraded

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

LT Taylor Decker (neck)

St. Brown was still in a red jersey on Thursday, but based on the NFL’s concussion protocol, that is expected. He remains on track to play this Sunday.

Reynolds and Hockenson returning to limited practice is a great sign for the Lions offense. If they, along with St. Brown, can return to the field it’ll make the Lions offense a lot more explosive.

Jackson joining Decker and Ragnow on the practice field sets the Lions up to have their starting lineup all available on Sunday.

Full practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

CB Will Harris (hip)

Swift getting in back-to-back full practices is a great sign for his potential return to the starting lineup. Unless he suffers an unexpected setback on Friday, the Lions could finally get their explosive back in their running game.

Harris also looks on track to return to the field this week, but will that be to the starting lineup, or has that role been shifted back to Amani Oruwariye? We may have to wait until Sunday to get that question answered.

Dolphins injury report

Here’s a look at the Dolphins’ Thursday injury report: