If you thought it was scary watching Saivion Smith’s injury on TV, imagine the feeling of being temporarily paralyzed, lying there on the ground, scared and confused.

That’s what the Detroit Lions safety told Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett happened when he was injured during the game against the New England Patriots in early October.

Smith collapsed to the ground following the play after suffering a neck injury. But he says he suffered 20 seconds of temporary paralysis — unable to move his limbs or speak.

“I saw everybody, but I just couldn’t move. I was trying to extend my arms, move my legs, I couldn’t do nothing for like 20 seconds,” he told Birkett.

He was taken away by an on-field ambulance and luckily by the time he reached the hospital, his motor and verbal functions were back.

In an Oct. 19 update, Dan Campbell placed him on injured reserve but said he’s doing well.

“We don’t see residual head effects, things of that nature. He’s clear. He’s in good spirits other than being frustrated that he’s not going to be able to play, so from that regard, he’s good. He has his feeling, all that stuff, but there’s some other things we’re looking at with him,” Campbell said.

Smith explains in more detail what happened that day and his upcoming neck fusion surgery, and you read the whole story here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

An inspiring story about Lions fullback Jason Cabinda, who heads to Detroit-area schools to promote STEM-based learning not just once, but every Tuesday.

What are some of the things the Miami Dolphins are concerned about heading into this matchup? Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman takes a look.

As we broke down in notes on Monday, Aidan Hutchinson had himself a day against the Cowboys.

Also from that matchup — Alim McNeill mic’d up in the latest Sights and Sounds from the detroitlions.com team.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin offers one trade each team should make ahead of the deadline.

In a clip from Bleacher Report, CFB analyst Michael Felder has the Lions drafting quarterback Bryce Young, then explains what makes this playmaker so special.

Is Bryce Young going No. 1 overall? @InTheBleachers gave his take on the reigning Heisman live in the B/R app pic.twitter.com/1JEEATUuEg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 26, 2022

If you’re heading to the game Sunday, the Lions are collecting canned items for Gleaners Food Bank.