NFL Week 8 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 8 began with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs were up 10-3 at the half, but the Ravens offense slowly worked their way back into the game, and the positive plays became easier to come by. The Ravens went on a 24-3 scoring run in the second half and finished the game 27-22.

The Detroit Lions are on at their regular scheduled 1 p.m. ET time, but not on their regular station. For the second week in a row, the Lions will shift to CBS as they host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. FOX, instead, will feature the Chicago Bears at the Dallas Cowboys at their 1 p.m. ET spot. The Lions will see the Bears in two weeks.

The 4 p.m. ET game locally is the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Rams, also on FOX. While the night game on NBC will feature the Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills. With the Packers on the Lions schedule next, this presents another scouting opportunity for fans looking ahead.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 8 schedule:

There are only a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: