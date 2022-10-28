After missing the past three games, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift looks primed to return. He’s been a full participant in the first two practices of the week, and his return couldn’t come at a better time. The Lions haven’t scored a touchdown in the past two games, and Swift’s big-play potential could be exactly what Detroit’s offense needs to get back to the explosive unit it was in the first month of the season.

But the Miami Dolphins won’t make it an easy return for Swift. By DVOA, the Dolphins posses the seventh best run defense in the league, and they’re allowing just 4.2 yards per carry (9th).

“I think upfront this might be the most stout run defense we faced all season,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week.

Will Swift be able to overcome this challenge on Sunday? We talked with our friends from the other side to talk about that and plenty more. The Phinsider’s Marek Brave joined myself and Ryan Mathews for our First Byte Lions vs. Dolphins preview podcast, and covered the following topics:

Is Tua Tagovailoa for real?

Can anyone stop or slow Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

Why aren’t the Dolphins scoring a lot of points?

Can Detroit take advantage of the Dolphins’ beat-up secondary?

PREDICTIONS

Check out the episode below:

