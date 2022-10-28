Another week, another chance for the Detroit Lions and this regime to prove to us that things are indeed moving in the right direction, despite the current win-loss record. After a tough loss on the road at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions will find themselves back home at Ford Field, where they will host the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are led by first-year coach Mike McDaniel, and currently have a record of 4-3 on the year, good enough for third in the surprisingly competitive AFC East. The Dolphins are a talented team, with their real strength being at their skill positions on offense—where speedsters Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill force defenses to account for them at all times. Both possess game-breaking speed, and so far this year, McDaniel has been creative with how he gets the ball into their hands.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Dolphins would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: One quick way to fix this defense would be to upgrade the defensive tackle spot next to budding second-year player—Alim McNeill. With defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike out again this season after an injury-riddled rookie year, the Lions have tried a couple different directions to fill the void, but none have worked particularly well.

My choice would be defensive tackle Christian Wilkins out of the University of Clemson. Taken 13th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, he would immediately provide a running-mate to pair with McNeill on the inside, which would go a long way towards fixing some of the issues the Lions have had against the run, as well as with generating interior pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Through Week 7, Wilkins ranks eighth out of 122 qualifying interior defensive linemen, per PFF.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Dolphins’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.