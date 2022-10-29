All good streaks must come to an end, but it didn’t have to hurt the way it did last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

So we took a step back last week, missing the third and final leg of last week’s same game parlay—Lions total touchdowns OVER 1.5. To say we suffered some pretty bad luck is an understatement. Amon-Ra St. Brown got injured after just 10 snaps, Jamaal Williams literally fumbled away a touchdown from the 1-yard line, and Jared Goff looked like one of those inflatable tube people outside of car dealerships just turning the ball over left and right.

But are we going to let a little kick to the midsection from Lady Luck keep us from betting on the Detroit Lions? Absolutely not. So get in, loser: we’re betting on the Leos.

Let’s take a look at the best bets you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What is Week 8’s best bet for Lions-Dolphins?

Detroit is returning home after squandering away each and every opportunity to keep the lead they had going into the second half. Goff threw an ill-advised interception, and the Cowboys responded with a touchdown. The Lions marched all the way down the field with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter only to see Williams fumble it away at the goal line.

I only recount these horrors to set the table for Detroit’s offense, the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes after two straight weeks of touchdown-less football.

Here is not one, not two, but three same game parlays I’m trailing for this week’s matchup between Lions-Dolphins. The first two are a couple of bets I find to be pretty promising after talking Dolphins with our buddy Marek Brave from The Phinsider during our First Byte preview. For the final bet, we’ll call that one the ‘Sun God Special.’

Lions OVER 20.5 points (-180)

Jared Goff OVER 229.5 passing yards (-205)

Total odds: +105

Tua Tagovailoa OVER 254.4 passing yards (-165)

Jaylen Waddle OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-210)

Total odds: +100

Detroit Lions +7.5 (-215)

OVER 43.5 total points (-275)

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime TD scorer (+155)

Total odds: +310