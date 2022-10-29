WATCH LIVE: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins Madden 23 simulation

The Detroit Lions have been tough to watch as of late. The offense that once turned heads across the league and had many analysts gleefully enjoying Lions games has all but disappeared completely. And even though the Lions defense has improved in recent games, it still remains one of the worst units in the league. The Lions are just bad right now, and it’s not a lot of fun.

I’d love to say that the virtual Lions—via our weekly Madden simulations—are any better, but they really aren’t. They are, however, more entertaining. Because when the computer takes the sticks into their metaphorical hands, crazy stuff happens. Quarterback play is always horrible, clock management would offend even Nathaniel Hackett, and any kick beyond 55 yards is comically horrendous.

Additionally, our Madden Sims are miraculously 5-0 at predicting Lions games thus far (we took Seahawks week off).

So if you want to spend your Saturday morning with a little harmless fun, come join our live Madden simulation at 10:30 a.m. ET. I (Jeremy) will be hosting it, narrating the action, and chatting with our live audience. Feel free to watch, ask any questions you may have, and gamble away all of your Twitch channel points on the outcome of the simulation.

Here’s how to watch and be a part of the action:

What: Lions vs. Dolphins Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, October 29 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)