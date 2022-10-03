 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MNF expert picks: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

POD staff picks for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers.

By Erik Schlitt
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After 14 hours of football on Sunday, the NFL closes out Week 4 with a “Monday Night Football” game featuring the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams heading up the coast to San Francisco and taking on the 1-2 49ers. This game features a battle of strength on strength as the Rams offense can be a force and the 49ers defense is stout in all areas.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a 72 percent completion percentage, is averaging over 250 yards passing a game, and is connecting with Cooper Kupp at a high rate. Entering this week, Kupp had 28 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers defense is rolling and allowing just 227 total yards per game, good for second in the NFL. Their passing defense ranks first in yards allowed, giving up less than 150 yards through the air each game.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the 49ers by a point and a half in this game, while the POD staff is split down the middle both in the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for both of Monday night’s games:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Announcers:
- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
- ESPN2: Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning
Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.

