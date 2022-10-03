After 14 hours of football on Sunday, the NFL closes out Week 4 with a “Monday Night Football” game featuring the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams heading up the coast to San Francisco and taking on the 1-2 49ers. This game features a battle of strength on strength as the Rams offense can be a force and the 49ers defense is stout in all areas.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a 72 percent completion percentage, is averaging over 250 yards passing a game, and is connecting with Cooper Kupp at a high rate. Entering this week, Kupp had 28 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers defense is rolling and allowing just 227 total yards per game, good for second in the NFL. Their passing defense ranks first in yards allowed, giving up less than 150 yards through the air each game.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the 49ers by a point and a half in this game, while the POD staff is split down the middle both in the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for both of Monday night’s games:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Announcers:

- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

- ESPN2: Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.