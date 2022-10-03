The Detroit Lions have put points on the board in 2022, achieving 35, 36, 24, and 45 points through the first four weeks of the season, yet they have a 1-3 record. That’s because the defense has allowed 38, 27, 28, and 48 points in those same contests, respectively.

In Week 5, the Lions will be traveling to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots and the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the opening line by favoring the Patriots by 2.5 points.

The Patriots are also 1-3 on the season, losing to the Dolphins in Week 1, taking down the Steelers in Week 2, losing to the Ravens in Week 3, and falling to the Packers in overtime in Week 4. The Patriots highest point total on the season is 26, and they are averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Patriots were without their starting quarterback Mac Jones in this game, as he is nursing an ankle injury. His replacement, Brian Hoyer exited the game in the first quarter with a head injury, and the team turned to QB3, rookie Bailey Zappe. Zappe was just 10 of 15 for 99 yards on the day, as the Patriots offense was led by their rushing attack. They averaged 5.06 yards per rushing attempt and put up 167 rushing yards on the day. At this time, it’s unclear which Patriots quarterbacks will be available for this upcoming game with the Lions.

If the Lions want to continue rolling on offense, a healthy dose of the running game could be in order as the Patriots have given up 199 and 188 yards on the ground in their last two games. The Lions are going to put up points, that seems like a given at this point in the season, the question is, can they stop the Patriots?