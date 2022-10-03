On Sunday, the Detroit Lions had to rely on kicker Dominik Eberle to play against the Seattle Seahawks, and his Lions debut did not go well. Eberle—who was signed from the practice squad on Saturday and had just one career NFL appearance under his belt—missed the team’s first two extra points and also shanked a kickoff out of bounds.

And while he did make a 49-yard field goal later in the game, it sure sounds like the Lions are looking at other options at kicker now. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell told the media they plan on bringing in several kickers.

“We’re bringing in some guys to kick, just to get a look at them,” Campbell said.

As of Monday afternoon, only one of the kickers who have earned a tryout has leaked publicly. Per Aaron Wilson, the Lions are working out Lirim Hajrullahu.

Hajrullahu made four game appearances last year with the Panthers and Cowboys, making four of five kicks along the way with a long of 35. He also had a long CFL career, where he made 47 of 55 field goals (83.3%) with a career-long of 56 yards.

Eberle was only playing in Sunday’s game, because the Lions have already incurred two injuries at the kicker position. Starter Austin Seibert suffered a groin injury in Week 3’s loss to the Vikings—where he also missed two kicks, a 48-yarder, and a pivotal 54-yard field goal late in the game. Additionally, the Lions placed Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured reserve list before releasing him with an injury settlement shortly thereafter.

The good news for Detroit is that coach Dan Campbell seemed optimistic about Seibert returning from his injury this week.

“We’re hopeful to see if we can get Seibert to kick Wednesday, see where he’s at,” Campbell said. “So, we’re just keeping our options open, looking at everything.”

In his nine games with the Lions, Seibert has made 13 of 17 kicks. His misses came from 47, 48, 51, and 54 yards, and his longest field goal made with Detroit is a 52-yarder.