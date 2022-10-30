Lions vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell will get an opportunity to face off against the team that offered him his first coaching job at the NFL level. Campbell started off as an intern back in 2010, but eventually worked his way all the way up to interim head coach during the 2015 season, earning a decent 5-7 record in the final 12 games of that season.

Things haven’t been as smooth sailing during Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions. In 23 games, Campbell has won just four and is currently in charge of the worst team in football. The circumstances are completley different than when he took over in Miami, but, regardless, patience is starting to run a little thin in Detroit. And while ownership came down and expressed confidence in Campbell and company, the fact that Sheila Hamp felt the need to make a rare public appearance pretty much says everything you need to know.

Regardless, the Lions will have an opportunity to pick up their first win in over a month when Tua Tagovailoa and company come to town on Sunday. With D’Andre Swift expected to be back and Amon-Ra St. Brown cleared through concussion protocol, the Lions will have two of their most potent weapons available.

Will that be enough?

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: CBS

Week 8 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Dolphins by 3.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook