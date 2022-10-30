Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Detroit Lions are back home in the comfy confines of Ford Field in Week 8, taking on the Miami Dolphins and hoping to end their losing streak.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 8.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, not listed with an injury designation

ankle/shoulder, not listed with an injury designation Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Justin Jackson (42)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time

Wide receiver (6 + 3)

Tight end (3)

T.J. Hockenson (88) — knee, not listed with an injury designation

— knee, not listed with an injury designation Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

Reserves

OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

Interior defensive line (3)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — INACTIVE

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Nickelback (1 + 2)

AJ Parker (41)

Mike Hughes (23) — knee, Ruled OUT

Chase Lucas* (36) — ankle, Ruled OUT

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17) — signed to the active roster on Saturday

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and C.J. Moore (38)

Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: