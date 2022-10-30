Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Detroit Lions are back home in the comfy confines of Ford Field in Week 8, taking on the Miami Dolphins and hoping to end their losing streak.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 8.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (4 + 1 injured)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Justin Jackson (42)
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time
Wide receiver (6 + 3)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — concussion, Questionable — cleared protocols, will play
- Josh Reynolds (8) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Maurice Alexander (15) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- Stanley Berryhill (83) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- DJ Chark (4) — ankle, on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11
- Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 10
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return at any time
Tight end (3)
- T.J. Hockenson (88) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell* (82)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — neck, not listed with an injury designation
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — neck, Questionable
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Evan Brown (63)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
Injured/inactive
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, likely out for the season
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (3)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90) — INACTIVE
EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)
- Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Chris Board (49)
- Josh Woods (51)
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Will Harris (25) — hip, not listed with an injury designation
- Jerry Jacobs (39)
- Bobby Price (27) — knee, Ruled OUT — placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Nickelback (1 + 2)
Safety (3 + 2)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- JuJu Hughes (33)
- C.J. Moore (38)— signed to the active roster this week
- DeShon Elliott (5) — finger, Ruled OUT
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — ankle, Ruled OUT
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Michael Badgley (17) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and C.J. Moore (38)
- Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
Loading comments...