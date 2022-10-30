Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins expert picks, predictions

The Detroit Lions (1-5) and Miami Dolphins (4-3) face off in a rare matchup between the two. Since 2000, the teams have only faced off six times, with the Lions coming out on top in the last three contests.

To give you a sense of just how long it has been, the last time the Dolphins played the Lions in Ford Field, Golden Tate and Calvin Johnson both had 100 yards in that game, while Ryan Tannehill’s leading receivers for Miami were Jarvis Landry and Mike Wallace.

Safe to say, both teams are very different now. Miami is on their third head coach since that game, while Detroit is on their second. Unfortunately for the Lions, they have yet to replicate a season as successful as that 2014 matchup. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have two consecutive seasons with winning records, and are off to a promising start with young head coach Mike McDaniel.

That said, the Lions are getting closer to being a healthy squad—with D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown back in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have lost three out of their last four games.

So can the Lions, as 3.5-point underdogs, pull off the upset? Here’s what our staff thinks:

Jerry Mallory (5-1): 30-20 Dolphins

Hamza Baccouche (4-2): 31-17 Dolphins

Morgan Cannon (4-2): 31-17 Dolphins

Kellie Rowe (4-2): Dolphins win

Ryan Mathews (4-2): 28-27 Lions

Kyle Yost (4-2): 27-23 Dolphins

Jeremy Reisman (3-3): 38-24 Dolphins

Mike Payton (3-3): 27-24 Lions

John Whiticar (2-4): 31-13 Dolphins

Erik Schlitt (2-4): 31-28 Dolphins

Alex Reno (1-5): 24-21 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-6): 25-25 Tie

You can see the rest of our Week 8 picks right here.

Now it’s your turn to pick Lions vs. Dolphins. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comments.