Despite the Detroit Lions owning the worst record in the NFL at 1-5, there are some reasons to keep a positive outlook. It’s only Year 2 of the rebuild and these things take time. In Sheila Hamp’s recent media session, she explained how this rebuild is a little different than many are used to seeing.

“This, I would say, was a teardown, and then a rebuild. We really had to take it down to the ground level. And it’s been not only on the football side but across the organization. We’ve put in a lot of new talent at the top. I really believe in the top leadership in this organization and I think we’ve got the people to do it, to carry this out. I think that’s what’s different.”

The good news is... the defense looks like it may finally start to come around, and we’ve seen some pretty promising play from the offense up until there were an overwhelming amount of injuries. We’ve also gotten some nice play out of their young core pieces, like Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jeff Okudah, Amon-Ra St. Brown, among others.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Detroit Lions player has impressed you the most so far this season?

My answer:

The Jeff Okudah Comeback Tour has been a treat to watch this year. After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 last year, I was worried that Okudah would never even come close to regaining his form, because those injuries are especially difficult to come back from.

I was surprised to see him back in time for training camp, but he kept on pushing forward, and it was milestone after milestone. After beating out Will Harris for the No. 2 cornerback job, he has quickly proven himself to be the No. 1 CB now. He has been consistently very solid in his role this year and is coming off of the best game of his career against the Cowboys last week.

If he keeps up his current level of play, we might even be talking him up as one of the top corners in the league. The talent has always been there. He just needs to stay healthy. I’ve been really enjoying seeing Okudah thrive this year, and he has easily impressed me more than anyone else on the team this year.

Your turn.