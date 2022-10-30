Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Miami Dolphins according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The news is not a surprise considering all the developments throughout the week. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell clarified that while St. Brown cleared the concussion tests on the field after taking a blow to the head against the Cowboys, medical experts determined via video replay that he had shown signs of instability—which, under the NFL’s new concussion protocol, means he was not permitted to return.

St. Brown practiced in a red no-contact jersey for the first two days of practice this week, but was a full participant on Friday, paving way for his return this Sunday.

St. Brown has been a key member of this offense since going on an impressive streak toward the end of last year. At one point, he caught eight passes and a touchdown in six consecutive games, setting an NFL record.

He returns at a favorable time for the Lions, as they placed fellow receiver DJ Chark on injured reserve last week and Josh Reynolds is still dealing with a knee injury, although he was not given an injury designation going into Sunday.

On Saturday, the Lions rounded out the wide receiver room by elevating both Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad. That gives the Lions six healthy bodies at the wide receiver position and some extra options on special teams.