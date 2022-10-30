Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are back at home after nearly a month away from Ford Field. The team we saw go to the wire against the Seattle Seahawks back then seems distant from what we have today, but Detroit will certainly be looking to take a step back to that level of play—specifically on offense.

They may need to put up those kind of points this week against a Miami Dolphins offense that is dangerous. They are only averaging 21.0 points per game, but Tua Tagovailoa leads a dangerous passing attack that is averaging more yards per pass attempt than any other team in this league. And with Detroit’s secondary still dealing with injuries—starting safeties Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott are out—we could be in for a shootout.

The Lions will be bringing some firepower of their own on offense, with a heathy D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown active to play on Sunday.

Will that be enough to keep pace with the Dolphins and notch the team’s second win of the season? Hang out with us during the first two quarters. We’ll have a second half open thread available during halftime.