Detroit Lions announce Barry Sanders will get a bronze statue at Ford Field in 2023

At halftime of the Detroit Lions’ homecoming game against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions Special Assistant to President/CEO and Chairperson Chris Spielman announced that Ford Field will be getting an eight-foot statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders in 2023.

Lions owner Sheila Hamp had this to say via an official statement:

“It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” Hamp said in a written statement. “Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions, but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry’s legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit.”

Sanders was on hand, along with several Lions alumni from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

“Detroit has been my home ever since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989,” Sanders said via a written statement. “This statue means the city will be my home forever, it’s surreal. There is no way that I can express my gratitude to the entire Ford family, my teammates, my coaches, the Lions Front Office, the media, and most of all to the fans. As I soak it all in and reflect on my career, I recognize what a tremendous honor this is.”

The statue is expected to be unveiled in a ceremony prior to the start of the 2023 season.