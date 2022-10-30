Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins second half open thread

The Detroit Lions lead the Miami Dolphins 27-17 at halftime.
More From Pride Of Detroit
- Lions vs. Dolphins live score updates, injury news, highlights
- Detroit Lions announce Barry Sanders will get a bronze statue at Ford Field in 2023
- Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins first half open thread
- Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ACTIVE vs. Dolphins
- Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins expert picks, predictions
- Lions vs. Dolphins bold prediction: Amon-Ra St. Brown bounces back vs. Miami
Loading comments...