Join us to break down Lions-Dolphins on the postgame stream

Another tough one to swallow. The Detroit Lions had a 21-7 lead at one point in this game, but the second half would prove fatal as the offense could not keep pace in a footrace with a red hot Dolphins offense that saw Tyreek Hill and Devonta Smith carve up the coverage.

We’ve come to know our postgame streams as therapy, and the doctor is back in. We’ll break down everything that happened, deliver an immediate thoughts monologue and get postgame sound. Join us on Twitch, where you can be part of the session and chat up our host(s).

If you missed any of the postgame show, video will be on demand on Twitch soon after. Plus, the Pride of Detroit podcast feed will have our postgame thoughts packaged in audio format for you.